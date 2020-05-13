TRF should be called 'Terror Revival Front': Army Chief Gen MM Naravane

By Ajit K Dubey

New Delhi (India), May 13 (ANI) Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday said new Kashmiri terror group The Resistance Front (TRF) should be called "Terror Revival Front" and it is getting full support from Pakistan.

A new terror group TRF has been created by Pakistan in an apparent bid to make terrorist groups in Kashmir look like indigenous ones.

"I would rather call it Terror Revival Front. It is another terrorist organisation by another name. This is a terrorist organisation supported by its proxies across the border. They' will be dealt with appropriately," Army Chief told ANI in an interview.

The Army Chief was asked about Pakistan calling terrorist organisations such as the Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed as The Resistance Front.

On the increase in terrorist incidents in Kashmir, he said that there is some spike in terrorist incidents as weather conditions have improved but asserted that the forces are well prepared to tackle any such incidents in the future.

"Winter months are generally little low-key and with the improvement in weather and snow melting, some periodic spikes have always been there. This is the pattern of many years and there is nothing untoward which has happened this year either," Naravane said.

"We were expecting that after six months or so not being able to garner support internally, Pakistan would try to do some extra actions to try and draw the attention back to the Kashmir issue. But we were aware that such a situation might develop and we are well prepared to tackle any such incidents in the future," he said.

"We have strong counter-infiltration and counter-terrorist grid. Based on intelligence inputs, we keep modifying our grids and other procedures we have to follow," he added.

Commenting on the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo, Naravane said: "We have our plans underway. All the units and formations have been given tasks to carry out. I am sure that they will do whatever they have been asked to do."

Naikoo was eliminated by security forces in Kashmir's Beighpora area of Awantipora earlier this month. (ANI)