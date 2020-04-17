Trial of plasma enrichment technique to treat COVID-19 patients will start in 2-3 days: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that doctors will soon start the trial of plasma therapy to treat the coronavirus patients in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference he said, "The trial of plasma enrichment technique will start in the next 3-4 days. If successful, we can save the lives of serious COVID-19 patients."

He said that the Delhi government on April 14 had sought permission from the central government for the trial and today we have been approved for the same.

Divulging on other issues he said, "Food has been distributed to 71 lakh ration cardholders and 15 lakh people have already applied for the ration card."

"We are providing cooked food to 10 lakh people on a daily basis," he added. (ANI)