Trials in cases of violence against children to be completed in a year: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 29 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that the state will create the right atmosphere to complete trials in cases of violence against children within one year.

The Chief Minister gave this statement while he was addressing a meeting on legal protection and security of victims of sexual assault.

"The decision will be taken with the help of the High Court to provide training to the concerned officials to make the trials more child friendly," Vijayan said.



Vigilant intervention is required against violence against children and women. Various programs are being conducted under different departments. The programs will be coordinated under the Women and Child Welfare Department, Police department, Public Education Department, Higher Education Department, Kudumbashree, KILA, Women's Commission and Women's Development Corporation.

The Chief Minister directed these departments to launch a comprehensive Gender sensitization campaign together.

"Crime mapping should be done through collective efforts to identify the extent, severity and circumstances of crimes against women and children and solutions should be suggested. Data should be collected using a scientifically structured tool and codified at the local government level to find out solutions," the Chief Minister said.

Vijayan assured that the details of the victims should be kept confidential. The Chief Minister also said that revelation of the identity of the victims of sexual harassment in any form should be avoided in media reports. (ANI)

