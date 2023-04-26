Tribal Artisan Mela organised by TRIFED in Agartala, aims to empower individuals to become self-employed

West Tripura (Tripura) [India], April 26 (ANI): Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India organized Tribal Artisan Mela, said an official release.

According to the release, the Mela was organised at the District Collector Conference Hall in Agartala on April 25 and 26.

Speaking on the occasion Central Minister Arjun Munda said, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs through the tribal cooperative marketing development federation aims to empower individuals to become self-employed and self-reliant in the north region."

"With respect to the diverse cultural heritage of tribes, the vision of the Prime Minister is to look East, focus on development and promote tribal products to enhance the livelihood of tribal entrepreneurs and create unless business opportunities in all the states of North East in which tribal people are living," he added.

Tribal Artisans of North East have tremendous and can do their best if a proper platform is provided and channelized with the potential business forum.

The primary purpose of this program is to highlight the art creatures and products of tribal origins of different communities of our Northeastern states with a national exposure for business and potential business perspective towards enriching their livelihood.

The two-day event was inaugurated by Debapriya Bardhan, District Magistrate and aims at identifying products in eight categories such as Textiles and Handloom, Metalcraft, Jewellery, Organic Food, Paintings and Gift and Assortments made by the tribals which can be marketed through retail and online chain of TRIFED so that it substantially improves the tribal rural livelihood standards.



Samples brought to Mela were evaluated by a team of experts from TRIFED and other cooperating agencies such as TRLM, NHHDC etc. for quality, craftsmanship, pricing, and sale potential for empanelment of such artisans by TRIFED for bulk supplies at reasonable assured rates.

The experts also guided the artisans with tips on how to improve quality, design, input materials etc., and made note of what kind of training could be further imparted to them to make their products marketable at remunerative prices.

On the first day over 90 Tribal artisans participated in the TAM who were

mainly in the handloom and textile categories.

TRIFED will provide marketing platforms to outstanding artisans at national level exhibitions and through Aadi Mahotsav organized by it in various metro cities besides publishing their stories in publicity material, coffee table books, pamphlets and on their website.

In addition, TAM, Tribal Artisan Mela has been a resounding success due to the active support and involvement personally of the District Magistrate, the district officials, partner agencies and the state government.

After West Tripura District, the event will be next held in Gomati District at DRD Office on April 27-28, 2023, followed by South Tripura District on April 20, Dhalai on May 2, and North Tripura District on May 3-4, 2023.

Extensive arrangements are being made at these locations so that a maximum number of tribal artisans can showcase their products, get empanelled with TRIFED and eventually raise standards of tribal rural livelihood. (ANI)

