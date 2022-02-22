Tribal boy from J-K's Srinagar cracks NEET 2022

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 22 (ANI): A tribal boy from Mulnar Harwan village in Srinagar has cracked the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2022.

Speaking to ANI, Tufail Ahmad, who made his family and community proud, spoke about the difficulties he had faced.

"My village is on a hill in Harwan in Srinagar where no transportation facilities are available. I used to walk daily for two kilometres to reach the Government school," Tufail said.



He added, "We do not have proper electricity supply and the mobile connectivity is limited. So I used to walk down to the nearest city to get internet access and download videos and come back home and later study from it."

Tufail further said that he wants to become a doctor and serve the people of his village who have to walk kilometres to get medical help.

Tufail's brother added, "He is the first boy from our village and community to crack NEET and I hope other youth of the village take inspiration from him and study." (ANI)

