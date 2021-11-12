Tribal communities worship tiger in Maharashtra's Nashik

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 (ANI): The tribal communities residing at the Igatpuri area of Maharashtra's Nashik worship a tiger family as god for decades so that the tigers staying in the nearby forest do not attack the humans or the farm animals.

According to a tribal man, the temple of the tigers stands tall at the hill station for decades.



"The idols in the temple consist of a tiger and a cub. The tribal people traditionally worship tigers so that they do not attack the humans or the farm animals," the local said.

"We worship Waghoba to protect us and our families. I came across tigers on around 10 occasions in my life but they did no harm to me because I worship them," he added.

Another local tribe member said that the temple is a symbol of the harmony between humans and animals. (ANI)

