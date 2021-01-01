Tribal festival 'Bali' concludes in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): The tribal people of Araku valley around Visakhapatnam celebrated the 12-day long tribal festival 'Bali' which concluded on Friday.



People of Peda Labudu hamlet celebrated the festival observing their tribal rituals and traditions.

Bali is an agricultural festival where the tribal villagers pool up seeds, offer prayers to them for 12 days, and share those seeds among all those people in the neighbourhood villages.

Araku valley is a hill station and valley region in the Visakhapatnam district of northern Andhra Pradesh and is surrounded by the forests of the Eastern Ghats mountain range. The valley is spread around 36 km. (ANI)

