Tribal hamlet dwellers in Andhra Pradesh begin constructing road on their own

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): Faced with an absence of road connectivity, villagers of Mandrebu a tribal hamlet in Anantagiri Mandal here have taken it upon themselves to begin constructing a road on their own.

Mandrebu is situated at a distance of 30 km from the Peddakota Panchayat and 130 kilometres away from Mandal headquarters, the hamlet does not have road connectivity and people ride horses to travel. There is no school or medical facility in the area and villagers say there is no provision for safe drinking water.

Anand, a resident of Mandrebu said, "We must go on horse if we have to go to Devarapalli for any work. There is no proper bus facility. The only bus at Devarapalli won't come into our village. If we want to fetch rice from PDS, or if we want to draw Employment Guarantee scheme money; we have to go to Devarapalli by horse. We cannot go that much long distance on foot. Laying road will resolve many problems."

Another villager said "We get some money from Employment Guarantee scheme and we decided to build a road with our own money. If we want to get some work done in the village or to get cement and steel for construction we cant because there no road and so no proper transport. We are compelled to use horses. We want a road to our village." (ANI)

