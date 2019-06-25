Congress logo
Congress logo

Tribal leader may be Chhattisgarh Congress president replacing Bhupesh Baghel

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 23:44 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 25 (ANI): The new Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president, replacing Bhupesh Baghel, could be a tribal leader, a source said on Tuesday.
The party is mulling replacing Chief Minister Baghel and appoint a tribal for the Chhattisgarh Congress Pradesh president post.
The party is contemplating to make a tribal the PCC chief to balance the power structure as Baghel is an OBC, who is already serving as the state Chief Minister.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has met at least six leaders from the state.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and party leaders like TS Singh Deo from the state last week. Gandhi has also held multiple meeting with state in-charge PL Punia in the past few days.
The Congress won 52 seats in the recent general elections, which is just eight more than 2014 in the outgoing Lok Sabha. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 23:42 IST

Children at govt-run school forced to sit under dilapidated...

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Children at a government-run primary school in a village in Sagar district are being forced to sit under dilapidated roofs in a building with crumbling walls.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 23:35 IST

Delhi: Man arrested for killing friend to marry his wife

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Police on Tuesday arrested a man, who desperate to marry the wife of his friend, allegedly bludgeoned him with a brick and left him unconscious on a railway track here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 23:35 IST

Gram Vastavya 2.0: Kumaraswamy leaves for Karegudda village

Bengaluru (Karntaka) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday left for Karegudda village at Manvi district under 'Gram Vastavya 2.0' programme.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 23:30 IST

Amarnath Yatra: DIG North Kashmir, SSP Bandipora take stock of...

Sumbal/Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Deputy Inspector General of Police North Kashmir Suleman Chaudhary and SSP Bandipora Rahul Malik on Tuesday visited Sumbal-Bandipora transit camp and took stock of arrangements put in place for Amarnath Yatra.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 23:25 IST

Andhra: Seven Maoists give up arms, police arrest four

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): Six members of CPI (Maoist), including a squad member, surrendered before Officer on Special Duty (OSD) anti-Naxal operations B Krishna Rao here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 23:25 IST

Andhra: Demolition of 'Praja Vedika' begins

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): The process of demolition of 'Praja Vedika', a public grievance hall constructed by previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in the state, started on Tuesday evening.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 23:22 IST

Pompeo may raise issues of trade, data localisation during talks

New Delhi, [India], June 25, (ANI): In the first high-level engagement between India and the US after the NDA's return to power for the second term, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday when issues pertaining t

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 23:15 IST

PM referred to my interview to give a message: Arif Mohammad Khan

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi quoted former Union Minister Arif Mohammad Khan in his speech in the Lok Sabha, the latter on Tuesday sided with him and said that Modi used his quote to send across a message.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 23:10 IST

IMA jewels case: SIT conducts raids at IMA's two Bengaluru branches

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 25 (ANI): The Special Investigating Team (SIT), which is probing the alleged financial fraud by I Monetary Advisory (IMA) on Tuesday conducted searches at IMA's Tilak Nagar and Yashwantapur branches here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 23:01 IST

Modi attacks Congress, seeks political consensus for new India

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unleashed a strong attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi stating that the government had not put them behind bars since it was not the Emergency, while calling upon the opposition party to

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 22:51 IST

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo arrives in India

New Delhi [Delhi], Jun 25 (ANI): United States Secretary of States, Michael Pompeo, arrived in India late on Tuesday for his first high-level engagement with PM Modi-led NDA regime after Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 22:25 IST

Congress Parliamentary Party meeting in Parliament tomorrow

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Congress Parliamentary Party meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday in the Parliament here.

Read More
iocl