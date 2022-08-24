Tribal youth lynching case: Kerala HC stays cancellation of accused's bail

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 24 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed the order of the Special Court for SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Mannarkkad in Palakkad district cancelling bail of the 12 accused persons in the Madhu lynching case.

The court stayed the order till Monday.

Justice Kauser Edappagath issued the order on the appeal filed by Marakkar and Radhakrishnan, the second and fifth accused in the case.



The Kerala HC asked whether the trial court has the right to cancel the bail granted to an accused by the High Court. This legal point should be heard in detail.

"Call for the entire records urgently," held HC.

The trial court has cancelled the bail granted by the Kerala High Court on August 20 for allegedly influencing the witnesses. The accused had obtained bail in the case in 2018.

A youth named Madhu was allegedly beaten to death by a mob at Attappady in Palakkad district on February 22, 2018. He was allegedly tied up and beaten by a mob, who caught him from a nearby forest, accusing him of serial theft.

The police have submitted a 3,000-page charge sheet before the court. There are 122 witnesses in the case. (ANI)

