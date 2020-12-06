Tribute paid to Dr BR Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvana Diwas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Many people gathered at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar in Mumbai on Sunday to pay tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar on his 64th death anniversary, observed as "Mahaparinirvana Diwas".

Many were seen wearing face masks as this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Police personnel and a few barricades were also seen in the area.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also remembered Dr Ambedkar, known as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. He said in a tweet, "His thoughts and ideals continue to give strength to millions. We are committed to fulfilling the dreams he had for our nation."



Other senior leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda, and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also paid their tribute to Dr Ambedkar.

Born on April 14, 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)

