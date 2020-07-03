Tributes paid to CRPF jawan killed in Srinagar encounter

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 3 (ANI): Tributes were paid to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Kuldeep Oraon on Friday, who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Srinagar's Malbagh.

A wreath-laying ceremony was carried out in honour of the soldier killed in action.

On Thursday night, An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Malbagh area of Srinagar and the CRPF soldier was injured. According to the police, the Quick Action Team (QAT) jawan later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The Director-General of Police Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh told ANI, "On a specific police input, an operation was launched at the outskirts of Srinagar city by police Special Operations Group (SOG) and CRPF. One terrorist was killed. De-induction taking place." (ANI)

