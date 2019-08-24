Tributes paid to Gorkha Rifles jawan, Rajib Thapa

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Tributes were paid here to Gorkha Rifles jawan Rajib Thapa, killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The tributes were paid during a wreath-laying ceremony at Palam Airport here.

The Indian Army soldier lost his life in the unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC).

The soldier hailed from village Mechparaof the West Bengal district of Jalpaiguri.

Naik Thapa is survived by his wife Khusbu Mangar Thapa.

This is the third Indian casualty since August 17 in unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC. (ANI)