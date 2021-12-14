Tributes paid to J-K policeman killed in Srinagar terrorist attack

Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 14 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police paid tributes to its personnel Shafiq Ali, who lost his life in last night's Srinagar terrorist attack, at Police Lines in Reasi district on Tuesday.



Two police personnel were killed and 12 others injured after terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near a police camp at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The injured personnel were evacuated to an Army Hospital where are undergoing treatment at an Army Hospital, according to Kashmir Zone Police.

One ASI and a Selection Grade Constable succumbed to their injuries in the attack that took place in the Pantha Chowk area of the city, Police said. (ANI)

