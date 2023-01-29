Trichy airport customs seize foreign currency concealed in undergarments; 1 held

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 29 (ANI): Officials of the customs department at Trichy international airport seized foreign currency of USD 10,000 concealed in the undergarments of a male passenger, officials said on Saturday.

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the customs department intercepted a male passenger at the airport owing to suspicion on January 28. They found USD 10,000 equivalent to Rs 8,05,500 in Indian currency.

Earlier in December last year, the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted a man and seized two gold biscuits, valued at over Rs eight lakhs, concealed inside a tin at Trichy Airport. The gold pieces weighed 147.5 grams and had a purity of 24 carats.



Earlier in November 2022, Trichy airport officials seized one piece of gold weighing around 145 grams from a female passenger at the Tiruchirappalli airport.

The gold piece was worth Rs 7,74,590 and had a purity of 24 carats. The officials extracted the yellow metal from 169 grams of paste-like materials concealed in the rectum of the female passenger.

"The female passenger arrived at Tiruchirappalli airport from Kuala Lumpur by Air Asia flight no-AK-23 on November 15," a statement said. (ANI)

