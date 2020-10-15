Trichy Airport undergoing upgradation to offer better services

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): In order to reduce congestion at Tiruchirappalli Airport, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has undertaken the expansion work, which includes construction of a new integrated passenger terminal building, a new apron, air traffic control tower, and upgradation of air side facilities.

As per the statement issued by the AAI, the existing integrated passenger terminal is in use for both international and domestic air traffic and has exhausted its design capacity. The new terminal building being constructed at the cost of Rs 951.28 crores has been designed to process 2,900 passengers during peak hours. Equipped with 48 check-in counters and 10 boarding bridges, the terminal will be an energy-efficient building with sustainable features.





With an area of 75,000 sqm, the new terminal building has been designed as an iconic structure of dynamic and dramatic building form with majestic roof, which gives the structure an iconic look. The interiors of the building reflect the colours and culture of the city through materials and textures in a contemporary manner.

The intuitive form of the new terminal will create a unique architectural identity in the southern region and will add a new dimension to the terminal design. "Strong references to the local culture and traditional architecture will be expressed by the building's architecture. Arriving and departing passengers will sense this identity and reference to the place," the AAI said.



The expansion project includes construction of new apron, Associated Taxiways, Isolation Bay to make the airport suitable for Multiple Apron Ramp System -- five wide-body(Code E) and 10 narrow-body aircraft (Code C). Other than this, construction of a control room, supporting equipment rooms, Terminal RADAR, RADAR simulation, automation facilities, VHF, AAI offices and Meteorological offices are also part of the project, the airport authority added.

More than 40 per cent of the construction work for the terminal building is completed and the project will be ready by March 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for construction of the New Terminal Building on February 10, 2019 through video link from Tirupur in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

