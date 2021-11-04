Trichy: Eatery owner sells dosa at Re 1 as token of prayer for Rajinikanth's movie 'Annaatthe'

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 4 (ANI): Deputy Secretary of Tamil Nadu's Trichy district's Rajinikanth fan club, Karnan has been selling dosa for Rs 1 at his eatery as a token of prayer for actor Rajinikanth's movie 'Annaatthe' which is scheduled to be released on Diwali.

The dosa is named as 'Annaatthe dosa' and is being sold in hope of promotion of the film.

"I wish and pray that people turn up in large numbers and movie becomes a huge hit," he said.





'Annaatthe' is slated to release on November 4.

The action-drama's release has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The director of the film is Siruthai Siva and it is being produced under the Sun Pictures banner. The cast of the film written and directed by Siva, includes Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj, Sathish and Soori.

Rajinikanth recently received the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to the cinema. (ANI)

