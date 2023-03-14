Trichy man dies with Covid symptoms; sample sent for H3N2 influenza testing

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 14 (ANI): The sample of a 27-year-old man who died with Covid symptoms in Tamil Nadu's Trichy has been sent for testing to check for the presence of H3N2 virus, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the victim was a resident of Trichy and worked in Bengaluru.

Recently, he had gone on a vacation to Goa with his friends, where he fell sick and returned to Trichy on a flight on March 9. He died at GBR private hospital in Trichy on March 10.



According to hospital sources, he was admitted there with severe stomach pain and a vomiting sensation.

On medical examination, it was found that his wealth was critical and was tested positive for Covid-19 infection. Following this, the hospital authorities sent his samples to check for the presence of H3N2 virus.

Reportedly, H3N2 cases are on the rise in Tamil Nadu. The authorities have asked the public not to panic about the situation and assured them of taking necessary precautions to contain the spread. (ANI)

