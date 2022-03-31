Trichy temple elephant Akila gets exclusive mud bath ground

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 31 (ANI): With the onset of summer, Akila, the temple elephant, in Trichy city is being given a mud bath to ward off insect bites as well as help the mammal to regulate the normal body temperature.

The giant mammal is seen splashing and rolling in a mud pool, rejoicing at the luxury to play around amid soaring temperatures.

The mud bath will serve as a layer over the skin of Akila which will help the mammal avoid sub burn. Akila is being provided with an exclusive pool to enjoy the mud bath.



Akila, 17-year-old, is one of the biggest attractions at Arulmigu Jambukeswarar temple in Thiruvanaikoil in Trichy city.

The devotees throng Akila at the temple. The mammal performs daily duties diligently.

The elephant leads temple procession around the city, getting dressed in special outfits for ceremonies, and also blesses devotees.





Akila fetches water for the sacred idols of the deity for the ritual bath.

With a huge fan-following and personal accounts on social media, temple devotees take selfies with Akila.

Akila, once a year, is given a rejuvenation camp with other elephants, where they are pampered and cared for by their caretakers.



Punita, a devotee from Trichy, said, "Elephants are very fond of playing in the mud. We have come here to see Akila; my son is excited to see the mammal. Akila has been given a new ground for mud bath. It will protect skin of the elephant from sunburns and keep it cool. Elephants' skin is very sensitive."

Akila takes bath in a 1500-square-foot wallowing ground which has a mix of clay and red soil. The temple authorities said it is first of its kind walloping ground facility created in Tamil Nadu. It was set up at a cost of Rs 1 lakh, contributed by the donors. (ANI)

