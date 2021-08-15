Tricolour highlight of celebrations as India marks 75th Independance Day

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): As the country marked its 75th Independence Day on Sunday, the Tricolour remained the highlight of all celebrations.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) hoisted the national flag at Chang La Pass, at an altitude of 17,000 feet.



Sky diving was organised at Chandan Range in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on the occasion of Independence Day. 75 jawans participated in the sky diving to mark 75th Independence Day.



The National Flag was hoisted at Donkyala pass at 18300 ft - the highest pass in the Eastern Sector, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.





Not only had the security forces paid homage to the National Flag, but also the temples.



Shivalinga at the Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh has been decorated in the colours of the Tricolour to mark the occasion.

A part of Calcutta High Court in the Kolkata building illuminated in tricolour an evening before India's 75th Independence Day.



Odisha State Secretariat and Police Commissionerate building was also lit up in tricolour yesterday evening.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. (ANI)



