Tricolour hoisted at Congress office in Srinagar, Bharat Jodo Yatra culminates today

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 30 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday hoisted the National flag in Srinagar at the party office in Srinagar.

The tricolour was hoisted in the presence of party MP Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Today marks the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Srinagar had received heavy rain and snowfall on Sunday night and photographs from this morning showed the Gandhi siblings playing with snow at the Congress party headquarters.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh shared a photograph of himself with party colleague Digvijay Singh. Ramesh tweeted, "The Do Bechare... residents of Container #12 and #14 saying farewell at the end of #BharatJodoYatra in a snowy Srinagar to their abodes for the last 135 days."

Previously Rahul Gandhi had also unfurled the national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar as the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its last leg in the union territory on Sunday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has created such a situation in Kashmir that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi could unfurl the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said Rahul Gandhi could unfurl the Tricolour because PM Modi abrogated Art 370 in Jammu and Kashmir adding that during the Congress government, terrorism and fear prevailed in Kashmir.

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed on Friday morning from the National Highway-44, Banihal Railway station, in the UT's Ramban district. Security was tightened in the area in the wake of the recent twin blasts on the outskirts of Jammu city on January 22 which rocked a busy locality in Narwal leaving at least nine people injured.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7 concludes today on January 30 in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories.

The Congress has extended invitations to 21 political parties for its concluding function at the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium here. (ANI)