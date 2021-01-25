Tricolour sarees witness high demand ahead of Republic Day in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 26 (ANI): As the country gets ready to celebrate its 72nd republic day on Tuesday, Tricolour sarees have become a big hit with customers at Patna's Khadi Mall.

The manager of the Khadi Mall, Ramesh Choudhary told ANI, "There are many customers who come to visit the mall but on seeing the saree they make up their mind to buy it. Though the saree can only be worn on special occasions, the demand is very high. We will soon start selling sarees online."





Smriti, a customer, said that she has seen a tricolour saree for the first time and wearing it on special occasions will bring about a sense of patriotism.

Another customer said: "The colours of the saree caught my eyes when I was passing by and I am sure going to buy the saree. The creativity of the saree makers is admirable as they have created diverse beautiful patterns with three colours."

Ramesh Choudhary further said: "It was not our idea to make tricolour sarees, School teachers approached us and asked for tricolour sarees which we didn't have. Then we placed an initial order of 100 sarees to Khadi gram in Darbhanga which they supplied on time. The response from the customers especially from teachers and youngsters is very good".

Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar had on November 2019 inaugurated the Khadi Mall, which is the country's first such store. (ANI)

