Tricolour unfurled across Jammu and Kashmir on Republic Day

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 26 (ANI): The tricolour was unfurled in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Republic Day.

Indian Army jawans deployed at Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla and Poonch unfurled the national flag.





Festivity gripped the Lal Chowk in Srinagar after hoisting of the national flag.

The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be week-long from January 23-30 every year. The celebrations will commence on January 23, the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and will culminate on January, 30 which is observed as Martyrs' Day. (ANI)

