TRIFED working to get GI tag for 177 potential tribal products

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): To boost the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs on Wednesday said that the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (TRIFED) is working to get geographical indication (GI) tag for 177 potential tribal products.

As per an official release by the ministry, it read, "In addition to marketing 56 GI products, TRIFED is also working to get GI tag for the 177 potential products that have been identified from the states under operational areas of our Regional Offices across the country namely North-East (88), Uttarakhand (14), Jharkhand (11), Madhya Pradesh (11), Maharashtra (10), Odisha (6), West Bengal (9), Gujarat (7), Chhattisgarh (7), Andhra Pradesh (4), Rajasthan (4), South (3) and North (3)."

Also, GI registration of 21 potential products from Gujarat, Assam, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand has already been initiated under the mentorship of Padma Shri Dr Rajnikant Dwivedi. This will increase the number of GI products marketed by TRIFED to 77 GI products, which it sources from empanelled tribal suppliers. The activities undertaken under the GI initiative is to align with the "Vocal for Local" and building an "AtmaNirbhar Bharat" based on the clarion call of the Prime Minister as per the set vision of India@75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.



The GI initiative taken up by TRIFED aims at protecting and reviving the traditional mastery that the Indian tribal folks possess, in producing some of the most exotic products.TRIFED, through the marketing of the GI tagged products of tribal origin or source, is working extensively towards realizing the importance of protecting and promoting agricultural, natural or manufactured goods with specific geographical characteristics thereby contributing in preservation of invaluable treasures of Incredible India.

The 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' corner in the High Commissions is being set up as part of a global initiative, in collaboration with TRIFED, to promote products that tribal groups across India have been creating for centuries.

TRIFED's GI intervention and setting up of Atmanirbhar corner in Indian Missions abroad aims to safeguard the interests of the original producers as well as that of the product and ensure that the producer avails optimum cost for their premium goods even in the highly competitive market scenario.

It further aims to ensure recognition of indigenous products both in India and a global market; to revive diminishing art and craft from a tribal specific geographical location.

At present, TRIFED markets 56 GI tagged products, owing to their tribal origin/involvement, from among the 300+ registered Indian GIs through its well-established network of 141 Tribes India retail outlets and various E-Commerce platforms. It has facilitated authorized user-ship for 94 artisans till date and are persevering to increase the authorized user base to 500 in the near future. (ANI)

