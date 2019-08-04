Trimbakeshwar Temple flooded after heavy rains

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Trimbakeshwar Temple here was flooded after incessant rainfall in several parts of Maharashtra.

On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted, "heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra".

The Central Railways on Sunday said six trains have been cancelled, six diverted and one short terminated due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Mumbai. (ANI)

