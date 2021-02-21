Trinamool Congress' 2021 campaign slogan transforms Mamata from Didi to 'own daughter'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 20 (ANI): With the Assembly election knocking on the door of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the party launched the slogan 2021 "Bangla nijer meyeke chae" (Bengal wants its own daughter) on Saturday at TMC Bhawan.

TMC stalwarts Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Derek O'Brien, Subrata Bakshi, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Subrata Bhattacharya and Partha Chatterjee were present at the launch.

While speaking to ANI, Derek O Brien told, "The slogan is out there. It is for the people to interpret. Lots of good work has happened in the last ten years whether it's for infrastructure, health, education, industry or for our culture."

"Now with the elections coming forward, we want to summarize our aim in four words. It's a very simple four-word message. Even for those people who live in Bengal, but whose first language is not Bengali, they can also clearly understand this message. It's an honest, direct and positive message," he said.

Notably this time, as per the final list, women voters in Bengal have increased to 49 per cent of the state's 7.2 crore electorate.

In the 2011 assembly poll, there was a sea change in Bengal's political spectrum by replacing the 34-year-long rule of the Left regime with TMC's etched out slogan "Badla noe Badal chai" coined by the TMC supremo.

In 2016, TMC portrayed itself as 'Thanda thanda cool-cool, abar jitbe Trinamool' (Thanda-thanda cool-cool, Trinamool will win again).

In 2016, TMC independently secured 211 out of 294 seats.

However, the caption of TMC remained constant throughout with "Ma Mati Manush."

Although in the 2014 general election, TMC had won 34 of the state's 42 seats, in 2019 with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trying to dent in the state, TMC received a jolt with its seat tally coming down to 22.

The fight to power is getting intense in West Bengal especially between TMC, BJP and Left-Congress alliance, with each party trying to reach the masses by highlighting each other's failures and projecting an assurance.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are likely to take place in April-May this year. (ANI)