Trinamool Congress releases candidate list for civic polls in Bidhannagar, Chandannagar, Asansol, Siliguri to be held on January 22

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 31 (ANI): The All India Trinamool Congress on Thursday announced its list of candidates for the corporation elections in Bidhannagar, Chandannagar, Asansol and Siliguri, which are slated to be held on January 22, 2022.

Of the four, Asansol is the largest municipal corporation with 106 seats, followed by Siliguri with 47, Chandannagar with 33 and Bidhannagar with 41 wards.

Of the 33 wards in Chandannagar Municipal Corporation, AITC has selected women candidates in 14 wards. While for Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, which has a total of 41 seats, 17 have been given to women candidates. For Siliguri Municipal Corporation, of the total 47 wards, All India Trinamool Congress has chosen 18 women candidates.

AITC leaders met on Thursday evening at the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to decide the candidates for the four civic body polls. Among those present in the meeting were AITC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, senior leaders Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Bakshi, Firhad Hakim, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, among others.



During the meeting, the party supremo stressed on winnability, clean image and capability to strengthen the party's image in the area. These were the main criteria while selecting the candidates, senior party leader and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said after the meeting.

AITC has brought in new candidates for several seats in all four civic bodies. At the same time, most of those who have previously served as councillors have been given tickets this time too.

Of the four corporations going to polls, Trinamool Congress was in power in three civic bodies, barring Siliguri, which was won by the Left Front.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) emerged as the largest party in the recently-concluded Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, emerging victorious in 134 out of total 144 wards of the local body. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the second-largest party in the polls, winning in only 3 wards. Left and Indian National Congress (INC) won two wards each while others registered wins in 3 wards. The Left and the Congress which had fought the Assembly polls jointly decided to contest the KMC polls independently. The elections were conducted on December 19. The counting of votes took place on December 21.

There are seven municipal corporations in West Bengal namely Asansol Municipal Corporation, Bidhan Nagar Municipal Corporation, Chandannagar Municipal Corporation, Durgapur Municipal Corporation, Howrah Municipal Corporation, Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Siliguri Municipal Corporation. (ANI)

