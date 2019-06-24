Trinamool opposes EVMs, demands ballot paper

New Delhi (India), June 24 (ANI) Trinamool Congress on Monday demanded that the country should return to ballot papers as it doubted that electronic voting machines (EVMs) were manipulated during Lok Sabha elections.

"We oppose voting via EVMs. I along with party demand that ballot paper should be brought back," TMC's Saugata Roy said in Lok Sabha.

He was participating in the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address to the joint session of Parliament.

"This government has returned to power. We have to obey that for five years. Constitutionally it is acceptable. But, there is a doubt about the results of the election," he said.

He asked how the BJP President, one day before the results were out, said "we shall get 300 seats" and his party got 303 seats.

"How come immediately after the Lok Sabha election in Karnataka the BJP was trounced in the local body election? There is a doubt that the EVMs have been manipulated," he said. "That is why we want these EVMS to be jettisoned and bring back the ballot paper as it has been done in many countries."

Rejecting the idea of One Nation, One Election, Roy said it was an effort to straitjacket the Indian political system under one roof.

"We shall not let it happen. One Nation One Poll is not acceptable to us," he said.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress MPs protested against the EVMs near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament House complex. (ANI)

