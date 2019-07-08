Trinamool stages walkout in Rajya Sabha over disinvestment of PSUs

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Trinamool Congress on Monday walked out of Rajya Sabha protesting against the Centre's decision to disinvest 42 Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and opposed the government's move in Lok Sabha.

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray of the Trinamool tried to raise the issue but Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not allow him. Following this, the Trinamool members staged a walkout.

The party also raised the issue in the Lok Sabha. Party's Sudip Bandopadhyay said 42 PSUs of the country are going to be disinvested which is a "serious" matter.

"These 42 PSUs include organisations like Air India, BSNL, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works and some other important institutions. We strongly oppose this step taken by the Centre," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Trinamool MPs protested in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament over the issue of disinvestment in PSUs.

"We are protesting against the proposed disinvestment of 42 PSUs. The government has announced this plan to disinvestment in Air India, BSNL, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works and other companies. We'll oppose this inside the house and outside the house to the extent we can," said Saugata Roy, the Trinamool MP from Dum Dum parliamentary constituency.

The MPs were seen holding placards saying, "Save the PSUs, Save the country," "condemn disinvestment policy of 42 PSUs by Modi govt," and "Revive 42 PSUs".

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in union budget that the Central government is set to generate Rs 1.05 lakh crore through disinvestment of public sector undertakings during the current financial year - 2019-20.

The figure 1.05 lakh crore rupees is an increase from Rs 90,000 crore target announced by the government in the interim budget presented in February.

The Finance Minister also said that the government is considering to go below 51 per cent to an appropriate level of the ownership stake in non-financial public sector undertakings on a case by case basis. (ANI)

