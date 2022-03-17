Tripura: 1.37 lakh children in Tripura eligible to receive Corbevax doses

Agartala (Tripura), March 16 [ANI]: Nearly 1.37 lakh children belonging to the age group of 12 to 14 years have been found to be eligible to receive the Corbevax vaccine approved by the government of India, Tripura State Immunization Officer, Moushumi Sarkar said on Wednesday.

"We have received a list of 1.37 lakh beneficiaries from the Central government", said the Immunization Officer.

Speaking exclusively to this reporter on the sidelines of her visit to a vaccination site located on the outskirts of Agartala city, Sarkar said, "Vaccination for the children belonging to the age group of 12 to 14 years has started today in Tripura and on the day of beginning, vaccines are being administered at a limited number of schools; maybe two to three schools per district. Gradually, higher numbers of schools will be included and special vaccination sessions will be conducted".

She said, "The sessions will continue until and unless all the eligible children get the vaccine jabs. For those who will be missed out, she said, "if anyone missed out, they will be covered through special sessions that will be organized at urban primary health centres. All the District Magistrates have been asked to chair a meeting with district education officials to prepare a tentative list of schools where the sessions will be conducted".

On being asked what kind of vaccines are being used, she said, like the rest of the country, Corbevax vaccines are being administered in Tripura for that specific age group.

On the commencement day, vaccination session sites had been set up in 17 schools spread across eight districts of Tripura. Since the maximum eligible beneficiaries of the jabs are school going children, the inoculation drives will be done in schools for the time being. (ANI)