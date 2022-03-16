Tripura: 48-year-old man accused of molesting minor girl lynched to death in Gandacherra

Dhalai (Tripura) [India], March 16 (ANI): A 48-year-old man accused of molesting a minor girl has been allegedly lynched to death in Gandacherra village of Tripura's Dhalai district on Wednesday.

"The police received a complaint against a 48-year-old person on Tuesday night. He was accused of molesting a five-year-old minor girl," said Ramesh Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Dhalai.

Deceased Ratan Acharjee (48) was absconding since the complaint was lodged against him.

"Police took prompt action and searched his house and other suspected locations but he could not be traced out," said Yadav.

Police have detained three persons in connection with the lynching case.



"Based on the preliminary investigation, three persons have been detained and interrogation is underway at the local police station", said the police officer.

Acharjee was caught by locals on Wednesday morning and was thrashed mercilessly by them.

"Police team rescued him and took him to the hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries," said the police officer.

"The accused is a habitual offender and on several occasions, he was socially reprimanded for abusing women of the locality", said locals.

According to locals, the deceased abducted a minor girl on Tuesday night from his own locality where she came with her parents to attend a social function.

When her parents sensed that she was missing they raised a hue and cry. The locals searched the nearby jungle and found the girl but the accused succeeded in escaping. The FIR was launched immediately.

However, tension sparked off in the area just after the arrests were made as local women besieged the local police station demanding the immediate release of the persons detained in connection with the lynching case. (ANI)

