Tripura allows some manufacturing units to function amid lockdown

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 13 (ANI): The state government has decided to allow industrial establishments, involved in manufacturing essential commodities and those requiring a continuous process, to remain functional during the lockdown provided they adhere to social distancing and other hygiene measures.

"I would like to inform you that the following Industrial Establishments are exempted from the lockdown and can continue to operate: 1) Manufacturing Units of Essential Commodities 2) Production units which require continuous process" read the order issued by Kiren Gitte, Secretary to Tripura Government.

The order further stated that all necessary movement required for the functioning of these industrial establishments would be allowed by issuing requisite passes.

" It is directed that the necessary movement of persons and vehicles required for above industrial establishments shall be ensured by issuing requisite passes", the order read. (ANI)







