Tripura Assembly elections: JP Nadda urges voters to participate in festival of democracy

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda urges all the voters to take part in the festival of democracy and vote for the Tripura Assembly elections as the polling began today.

The voting started at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm.

According to Election Commission, over 28.14 lakh electorates of which 14,15,233 are male voters, 13,99,289 are woman voters and 62 are of the third gender, are eligible to cast their franchise. The voting is underway at 3,337 polling stations.

Adequate security arrangements have been made for the polls. The state has 97 all-women-managed police stations. It has 94,815 voters in the 18-19 age group and 6,21,505 in the 22-29 age group. The highest number of voters are in the 40-59 age group at 9,81,089.

The fate of the 259 candidates will be sealed on 60 Assembly seats today.

Tripura is the first state to go to the polls this year. While polling for Nagaland and Meghalaya assemblies will be held on February 27, five more states face elections this year in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

A total of 259 candidates, including 20 women, are in the fray in Tripura. The counting of votes will be done on March 2.

This time Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded 12 women candidates. The BJP which had never won a single seat in Tripura before 2018, stormed to power in the last election in alliance with IPFT and ousted the Left Front which had been in power in the border state for 35 years since 1978.

BJP won 36 seats in the assembly and got 43.59 per cent of the votes in the 2018 election. The CPI (M) won 16 seats with a 42.22 per cent vote share. The IPFT won eight seats and Congress could not open its account.

The BJP is exuding confidence that it will improve its performance. Party's top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party chief JP Nadda campaigned in the state.

The counting of votes will take place on March 2, coinciding with the date of the Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly polls results. (ANI)