Tripura Assembly polls: CM Manik Saha files nomination from Town Borodowali

Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 30 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha filed his nomination from the Town Borodowali assembly constituency on Monday for the upcoming Tripura elections.

Retaining his seat, the Chief Minister filed his nomination in the presence of the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Ahead of filing his nomination, the Chief Minister held a roadshow from the Town Bordowali Assembly seat for the upcoming polls in Tripura.

The Chief Minister assumed office in the 2022 bye-election after Ashish Kumar Saha resigned from his office.

Earlier on Sunday, BJP released two lists of 54 candidates. BJP and IPFT also announced that their alliance would continue with the latter planning to contest on five seats. Congress has declared the names of 17 candidates for the Tripura polls.



BJP announced the name of Papiya Dutta as its candidate for the Agartala assembly seat for the upcoming Tripura elections.

The BJP has fielded Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik from Dhanpur. Six of the party's sitting MLAs have not been given tickets for the upcoming polls.

Vimmi Majumdar, Subhash Chandra Das, Arun Chandra Bhowmik, Virendra Kishore Dev Burman, Parimal Debbarma and Viplav Kumar are MLAs who have been denied tickets.

Earlier on Saturday, released a list of 40-star campaigners for the Tripura election including stalwarts like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The BJP came to power in Tripura for the first time in 2018 which was considered a bastion for the Left parties. (ANI)

