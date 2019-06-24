Tripura: Biplab Deb donates blood, promises annual calendar to overcome blood crisis in state

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Jun 24 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday donated blood at the annual blood donation camp of Tripura Civil Service Officers' Association (TCSOA).

Addressing the event, the Chief Minister announced that Tripura is soon coming up with an annual calendar to overcome blood crisis in the state besides maintaining uniformity among major donor agencies.

"I am glad to announce that our state Tripura will soon come up with an annual calendar to overcome blood crisis," Deb said.

150 TCSOA members also donated blood. (ANI)

