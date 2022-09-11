Tripura: Biplab Deb gets thunderous welcome in Agartala

Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 11 (ANI): With the crowds cheering for the well-known face in the region, former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday was welcomed with immense zeal and applauses as he reached the capital just a day after being nominated as the BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate from Tripura.

The Bharatiya Janata Party announced Biplab Deb as the party's candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypolls from Tripura.

The announcement came hours after former Tripura CM Deb was made Haryana state in charge by the BJP.

Deb thanked the thronging crowds and the response he got from the people.

Thousands of people had gathered at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport (MBB) airport on Saturday.

"Thank you TRIPURA overwhelmed by the love and affection received from beloved people after reaching MBB Airport, Agartala today. Your support is my strength under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi. I will always work for the welfare and development of Tripura," tweeted Deb.



The former CM's popularity had earlier helped BJP to clean sweep the northeastern state marking a thumping victory in 2018. The 2018 victory overtook the Left's rule of 25 years in Tripura.

After taking oath as the 10th Chief Minister of Tripura on March 9, 2018, he stepped down from the state CM post on May 14 this year. He was then succeeded by Manik Saha who took oath as Tripura's Chief Minister on May 15.

"Gratitude to PM Modi, BJP, JP Nadda, Amit Shah Ji for nominating me as a BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura. I am committed to working for the development and welfare of Tripura and its people," Tweeted Deb.

The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for the by-election for the Rajya Sabha seat vacated by Manik Saha. This election will take place on September 22, 2022.

Saha was elected to the Upper House in April this year and his term is a full system up to April 2028.

The state of northeast Tripura goes into elections next year. BJP eyes forming a second term strong government while the opposition seems to be backing support from Mamata Banerjee-led TMC.

Earlier on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday appointed in charge of various states and Union Territories including poll-bound states like Tripura and Telangana. (ANI)

