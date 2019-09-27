Representative image
Tripura: BJP candidate leading by over 4,800 votes in Badharghat by-polls

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 14:29 IST

Badharghat (Tripura) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mimi Majumder is leading by a margin of over 4,800 votes in the Badharghat Assembly by-poll where counting began on Friday.
According to Election Commission of India (ECI) trends after six rounds of counting, the BJP candidate is leading with 16,848 per cent of the votes. The closest second was Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Bulti Biswas with 12,045 per cent of the votes.
Congress candidate Ratan Chandra Das only received 7,050 votes. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:46 IST

Rahul Gandhi comes out in support of Pawar, calls BJP govt 'vindictive'

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Coming out in support of National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in a money laundering case, Rahul Gandhi on Friday called the government "vindictive".

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:42 IST

India very near to achieve open defecation-free target: Jal...

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday said that India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has almost achieved the open defecation free (ODF) target.

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:40 IST

Kerala: LDF's Mani Kappan wins Pala bye-polls

Pala (Kerala) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Mani C Kappan registered a win in the Pala assembly by-polls by a margin of over 2,900 votes. The counting of votes was taken up on Friday morning.

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:39 IST

Congress accuses BJP of targeting NCP chief Sharad Pawar ahead...

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The Congress party on Friday came out in support of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar, who was scheduled to visit Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with Maharashtra State Co-operative fraud case.

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:38 IST

Odisha: Kalinga Sena activists protest against Pak for training...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Members of the Kalinga Sena on Friday held a protest against Pakistan and burnt the effigy of its Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing defence training to Al Qaeda and other terrorists.

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:35 IST

No officer probing coal block cases to be transferred without...

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday reiterated that no investigating officer associated with the probe of coal block allocation scam cases would be transferred or repatriation to parent cadres without its permission.

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:34 IST

Cochin International Airport wins international award for...

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Airport Council International (ACI) has recognised Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) as the best airport in terms of services it offered to passengers.

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:33 IST

Swati Maliwal slams Delhi police over 'inaction against spa...

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Friday hit out at the police for "not registering FIR and taking any action" against the spa owners for allegedly sending her threat calls.

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:26 IST

Affected by PMC bank restrictions, many threaten to boycott...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): A group of people affected by the cash withdrawal restrictions of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank has threatened to boycott the upcoming Assembly elections if the issue is not resolved.

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:23 IST

Maradu flats demolition: SC directs compensation of Rs 25 lakhs...

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): In a fresh turn of developments in Maradu flats demolition case, the apex court on Friday ordered compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to each flat owner to be paid within four weeks time.

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:04 IST

Bulandshahr violence: Kill me, if govt cannot imprison criminal,...

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): A day after the main accused in the Bulandshahr violence case that claimed the life of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh got the bail, wife of the Inspector, Rajni Singh on Friday appealed the government to kill her if the criminals cannot be imprisoned.

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 14:59 IST

Mumbai police requested not to visit ED office today: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday skipped his visit to the Ballard Estate situated Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with a money laundering case.

