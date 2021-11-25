Tripura civic body polls for over 200 seats to be held today

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 25 (ANI): Elections for over 200 seats in municipal bodies of Tripura will be held on Thursday.

Tripura State Election Commission (SEC) had announced the election to 20 urban local bodies, including Agartala Municipal Corporation in all the eight districts in the state.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 112 out of the total 334 seats uncontested in the Agartala Municipal Corporation and 19 urban local bodies earlier this month.



Elections for the remaining 222 seats are scheduled for Thursday. The counting of votes will take place on November 28.

There are a total of 334 seats in the 20 urban local bodies that comprise of six Nagar Panchayats, 13 Municipal Council and one Municipal Corporation.

Tripura SEC ML Dey had said, "The poll date for civic bodies in the state is scheduled to be held on November 25 from 7 am to 4 pm. Counting will be held on November 28, which will commence from 8 am."

"The entire process of elections is slated to end on December 4," he added.

This will be the first civic polls that the BJP will contest after coming to power in Tripura in 2018. (ANI)

