Tripura CM holds door-to-door campaign, claims 'victory and support'

Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 5 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha held a door-to-door campaign in Goalabasti and Masterpara (Gita Mandir) in Agartala on Sunday ahead of Tripura assembly elections on February 16.

The minister visited the area and met the local people and urged them to cast their votes in the election.

While speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, "We've got a wonderful response from the public. The way people supported us in 2018, I believe the people's support has increased by many levels."

"I truly believe that this time we can win a record number of seats in the Tripura elections. The main reason for this is our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His work has reached even the last person of this country," added Saha.





Stressing in various schemes and the work of the central government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, "Be it Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Nal se Jal Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana or electricity, our Prime Minister has addressed every issue. In our state, we have also worked with the same passion and dedication. The double-engine government has worked and a lot many schemes have been implemented. We have reached a 100% saturation point with schemes in the state. That is why people of the state support us."

On being asked about the Tipra Motha manifesto and how the BJP views them as opposition, Saha said, "I don't think they know their geography very well. They are not in a fixed state of mind. Sometimes they claim some parts of Assam as their own land, sometimes they claim a few parts of Bangladesh's land. Initially, they used to vouch for 'Thansa' (unity) to gather support from the tribals, now they are demanding everything. I don't think the public would accept them."

Further claiming a clear path to victory, he said, "Whoever is in opposition, Motha, Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) or Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), no one will be able to sustain in front of us."

"We have worked really well in Tripura and can be acclaimed for good governance. We have maintained extreme transparency with the people. TET jobs that we gave, no one can say that we indulged in any false or malicious methods to do that," he added.

Speaking about the previous government in Tripura, he claimed, "Initially when there were other governments, they didn't use give jobs so people had to rush to courts."

"The law and order situation here is extremely well. Tripura in the northeast is the second state to have maximum seizures and destruction of drugs. The crime rate in the state has been reduced to a large extent. Tripura follows democratic values and therefore all of the opposition parties can easily take up their rallies freely. In their time, we didn't even have the courage to hold a rally," said the Tripura Chief Minister.

Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance Chief Bikram M Deb on Tripura elections said, "Till now parties from Delhi used to make manifestos and announce them to us. We wanted to listen to requests of our people. I hope in the coming days; Tripura people accept our small party." (ANI)

