Tripura CM inaugurates 1,000-tonne capacity rice godown in Dhalai district

Dhalai (Tripura) [India], November 16 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday inaugurated a 1,000-tonne capacity rice godown and a Farmers Knowledge Center at Ganda Twisa.



Ganda Twisa falls under the jurisdiction of the Dhalai district.

Chief minister Saha said a large number of farmers are expected to be benefited from this godown. The livelihood of a large section of the population in Tripura depends on farming and the majority of them cultivate paddy.

This new godown will help nearby farmers store their produce and to tap better market realisation. (ANI)

