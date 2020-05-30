Tripura CM interacts with COVID-19 survivors

Sephijala (Tripura) [India], May 29 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday interacted with recovered COVID-19 patients who were admitted to Madhupur Primary Health centre in Sephijala district.

Deb also met people in Bakshanagar who have been placed under home quarantine after they returned to the state.

One of the quarantined returnees said, "I have returned from Howrah, West Bengal. I am very happy that the Chief Minister came to meet us."

Deb said, "I'm thankful to the people of Tripura for being careful about the pandemic. They have made themselves aware of the situation and whatever has been said by the Centre and the state government."

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister is planning to recruit the returnees, whom he called 'assets' for the state, under the Prime Minister's recruitment plan according to their skills and ability.

During his visit to the Sepahijala district Deb inspected the preparedness on COVID-19. He also interacted with members of the gram panchayat of the district. (ANI)





