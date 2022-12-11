Tripura: CM Manik Saha attends panchayat meeting ahead of Assembly elections

Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 10 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday attended a panchayat meeting at the Agartala Town Hall ahead of the upcoming elections early next year.

The three-tier Panchayat meeting was held at the Agartala Town Hall in the presence of CM Saha, Northeast in-charge Mahendra Singh, Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik and all state and district level karyakartas and senior leaders.

The purpose of holding the meeting was to strengthen the teamwork and team spirit of the unit ahead of the elections.



They discussed how the development could be groomed. All the karyakartas have been asked to assemble together, ignoring all personal affairs, with an eye on winning the upcoming Assembly elections in 2023.

In view of the upcoming elections, the BJP top brass has called a meeting with the party's senior leaders from Tripura and central leaders on Sunday evening at the party headquarters in the national capital, sources told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Agartala later this month where he will announce a slew of development projects and also address a rally.

The Assembly polls in Tripura are likely to be held by March, 2023. (ANI)

