Tripura CM Manik Saha attends Regional Conference on PM Gati Shakti National Logistics Policy

Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 18 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday attended Regional Conference on Prime Minister Gati Shakti National Logistics Policy 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra will visit Meghalaya and Tripura today and unveil projects worth over Rs 6,800 crore.

"BJP Karyakartas are all set to welcome Hon'ble PM Aadarniya Shri @narendramodi ji in Tripura. Our Yuba Shakti is working through the night to make the Hon'ble PM's visit successful," Tweeted CM Manik Saha.

Meanwhile, preparations were being done ahead of PM Modi's visit to Agartala. PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various key initiatives worth over Rs 4,350 crores here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tweeted, "I look forward to visiting Meghalaya and Tripura tomorrow, 18th December, to take part in various programmes aimed at furthering the growth trajectory of these states and the entire Northeast region."

Earlier on Friday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha laid the foundation stone of a school and inaugurated a trauma care centre in Udaipur, Gomati district.

Earlier on December 16, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha laid the foundation stone of various infrastructure projects at the Regional College of Physical Education, Panisagar, North Tripura.



Tripura CM also inaugurated a newly constructed state-of-the-art swimming pool and 100-seater boys hostel.

"Various plans are being implemented in the entire state to develop modern sports infrastructure for improving the standard of sports. Inauguration of newly constructed state-of-the-art swimming pool and 100-seater boys hostel at Panisagar Regional Physical Education College in Uttar district today," Tweeted Manik Saha.

He said that under Khelo India, the aim is to improve the quality of infrastructure further.

"We have inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of a synthetic football ground, swimming pool and a hostel at college. It's nice to interact with children here. Under Khelo India, we aim to improve the quality of infrastructure further here," said Tripura CM Manik Saha.

CM Manik Saha also inaugurated the Krishi Vigyan Bhawan in Agartala, interacted with the local farmers, and participated in the plantation.

"The present state govt is working for expansion of the Agriculture system and farmers' welfare on a priority basis. Today inaugurated the new building of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Panisagar in the North Tripura district. Also interacted with the local farmers and took part in the plantation," Tweeted Manik Saha.

Earlier on December 15, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha flagged off Swachhata Rath and Swachhata Abhiyan ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's December 18 visit to the state.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) Mayor Dipak Majumder and Chief Secretary JK Sinha flagged off the cleanliness drive on Wednesday from in front of the Ujjayanta Palace and Maharaj Ganj Bazar area.


