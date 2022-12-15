Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurates state-level orientation programme on 'Amar Sarkar' web portal

Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 15 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday attended the state-level orientation programme on the 'Amar Sarkar' web portal in Agartala.

"Inaugurated one-day state-level orientation programme on 'Amar Sarkar' web portal, Roll Out of Localization of Sustainable Development Goals and People's Plan Campaign- 2022 at Prajna Bhavan, Agartala," Tweeted Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.



The web portal has been described and designed to make the citizens feel that, this good governance is for all, the government doesn't have any specific party or religion and it's for the people, by the people and of the people.

Tripura CM Manik Saha said that strategies are being formed at village and subdivision levels to increase the reach & access of web-portal amongst the masses.



"Planning is being done to make the villagers use the 'Amar Sarkar' web portal at Panchayat and village council levels. Further, strategies are being formed at village and subdivision levels to increase the reach and access of web-portal amongst the masses," said Manik Saha.

Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma was also present at the orientation programme.



"Attended localisation of sustainable Dev Goals and Web Portal Aamar Sarkar with Hon'ble CM at Pragna Bhawan Agt," tweeted Dy CM Jishnu Dev Varma. (ANI)







