Tripura CM Manik Saha shows humanity, halts convoy, takes injured woman to hospital

Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 8 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha set another example of humanity on Thursday as he stopped his convoy to take the injured woman to the hospital.

Dr Saha was on his way to South Tripura for attending a party programme. When the convoy reached Bishramganj, an aged woman came in contact with a vehicle in the convoy and sustained injuries as she tried to cross the road, as per an official statement.

According to the official statement, as soon as the matter came to the notice of the Chief Minister, he stopped the convoy and took the injured woman- Biswalakshmi Debbarma to Bishramganj Community Health Centre.



The Chief Minister interacted with the injured woman and asked the attending doctor to take the necessary steps.

He also assured all possible assistance for her treatment. With head injuries, the woman was then referred to the GBP hospital for better treatment.

After the Chief Minister returned from South Tripura, he straightway went to the GBP hospital and enquired about the health condition of the woman. As the doctors said, "she is stable now."

The Chief Minister also extended financial assistance for the treatment of the injured woman. (ANI)

