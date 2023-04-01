Tripura: CM Manik Saha unveils statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram in Agartala

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 1 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha unveiled the statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya in Agartala.

The statue of the king was unveiled on Friday at the Zero Milestone near Kaman Chowmuhani in Agartala near the Maharaja Bir Bikram International Airport. On the occasion, Zero Milestone was also renamed as Maharaja Bir Bikram Chowmuhani.

In a series of tweets, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said, "Today is a very proud day for Agartala residents. In honour of Maharaja Beer Bikram Manikya Bahadur Ji, shaper of modern Tripura we raise Chaumuhani and Marmar statues named after him today".



He further mentioned that with the unveiling of this statue, a long pending demand of the people of Agartala has been fulfilled.

"A long-standing wish has been fulfilled today with the inauguration of this newly created zero milestone and Chaumuhani named after Maharaja Bir Bikram," he tweeted.

On Friday, Chief Minister Manik Saha also inaugurated various projects including a flood drainage pump house at MG Market and a bus shelter at Umakanta Academy School, IGM and Nandannagar. (ANI)

