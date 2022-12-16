Tripura CM Manik Shah lays foundation stone of infrastructure projects at Regional College Physical Education

Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 16 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday laid the foundation stone of various infrastructure projects at the Regional College of Physical Education, Panisagar, North Tripura.

Tripura CM also inaugurated newly constructed state-of-the-art swimming pool and 100-seater boys hostel.



"Various plans are being implemented in the entire state to develop modern sports infrastructure for improving the standard of sports. Inauguration of newly constructed state-of-the-art swimming pool and 100-seater boys hostel at Panisagar Regional Physical Education College in Uttar district today," Tweeted Manik Shah.



He said that under Khelo India, the aim is to improve the quality of infrastructure further.

"We have inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of a synthetic football ground, swimming pool and a hostel at college. It's nice to interact with children here. Under Khelo India, we aim to improve the quality of infrastructure further here," said Tripura CM Manik Shah.



CM Manik Shah also inaugurated the Krishi Vigyan Bhawan in Agartala, interacted with the local farmers, and participated in the plantation.

"The present state govt is working for expansion of the Agriculture system and farmers' welfare on a priority basis. Today inaugurated the new building of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Panisagar in the North Tripura district. Also interacted with the local farmers and took part in the plantation," Tweeted Manik Shah. (ANI)

