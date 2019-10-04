Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (File Pic)
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (File Pic)

Tripura CM meets Hasina, discusses range of issues including direct flight between Dhaka, Agartala

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 00:54 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 04 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and discussed a range of issues including a direct flight between Agartala and Dhaka.
"Delighted to attend the Dinner with Hon'ble PM of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina ji hosted by High commissioner of Bangladesh at New Delhi tonight," Deb tweeted.
The Chief Minister said he had a "fruitful interaction" with Hasina regarding various issues related to Indo-Bangladesh relations.
"Since Tripura is surrounded by Bangladesh various bilateral issues related to Tripura and Bangladesh was also discussed. Most importantly after my request Madam Hasina also shown interest for an international flight from Dhaka to Agartala," he said.
Sources said that Bangladesh Prime Minister has given mutual consent after Deb put his demand to start a direct flight between Dhaka and Agartala.
He said Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a good bond and making friendly relation of both the countries including economic development.
Sources said that the Chief Minister urged the Bangladesh Prime Minister regarding BBIN services. To this, Hasina informed Deb that they are going positive in this regard. An agreement in this regard is likely to be announced soon.
Sources said that Bangladesh is also ready to declare with GOI Sonamura Waterways as International Protocol rout. (ANI)



Updated: Oct 04, 2019 01:06 IST

INS Tarkash arrives at Reunion Island in France

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): As part of Indian Navy's overseas deployment to Africa, Europe and Russia, Indian Naval Ship Tarkash arrived at St Denis, Reunion Island, France on Thursday for a three-day visit.

Read More

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 00:44 IST

We're opposing our own patriarch: Jitendra Singh on Art 370 in JNU

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that we are opposing our own patriarch as former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had himself said that Article 370 is going to be a temporary provision.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:54 IST

Randeep, Babita, Aditya Thackeray among candidates to file...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Candidates for assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra, including from Congress and BJP, filed their nominations on Thursday, the penultimate day for filing nominations, with many of them going to the election office with their supporters in a procession.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:38 IST

President Kovind presents Vayoshreshtha Samman

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday presented the Vayoshreshtha Samman--a scheme of National Awards for senior citizens of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:24 IST

Indian Army's Aqua Stallions rafting team creates national...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Lieutenant Colonel Pravin Grewal and paratrooper Ganpat Singh who were part of the Indian Army's Aqua Stallions rafting team have created the national record for fastest rafting in high altitude areas.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:23 IST

UP: Three wanted criminals nabbed after encounter in Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): A joint team of the Delhi Police's Special Cell and the Uttar Pradesh Police nabbed three criminals including one wanted in multiple cases following an encounter here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:19 IST

Sheikh Hasina calls for more Indian investments in Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged Indian investors to step up their investment in Bangladesh, saying her country "knows how to transform challenges into opportunities."

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:12 IST

Bangladeshi nationals come to India to celebrate Durga puja

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Siliguri is ready to celebrate Durga Puja, the largest festival in West Bengal. More than 2,000 pujas are organised every year in North Bengal, with 432 being held in Siliguri alone.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:12 IST

People should not be afraid of terror attack, but govt should be...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said that people should not be worried about any terror attack from Pakistan, however, it is the responsibility of the government to be prepared.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:05 IST

Tamil Nadu: Kamal Haasan's UNSTAIN campaign to spread awareness...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan on Thursday launched a movement called 'UNSTAIN', a nationwide initiative to spread awareness among rural women about sanitary napkins.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:05 IST

Mumbai court grants divorce to Indrani and Peter Mukerjea

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, imprisoned for their alleged role in their daughter Sheena Bora's murder, were granted divorce by a Mumbai court on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 23:05 IST

Leaders from TDP, Jan Sena and Congress join BJP

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Various leaders from Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jan Sena and Congress joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Thursday. They later met BJP working president JP Nadda.

Read More
iocl