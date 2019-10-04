Tripura CM meets Hasina, discusses range of issues including direct flight between Dhaka, Agartala

New Delhi (India), Oct 04 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and discussed a range of issues including a direct flight between Agartala and Dhaka.

"Delighted to attend the Dinner with Hon'ble PM of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina ji hosted by High commissioner of Bangladesh at New Delhi tonight," Deb tweeted.

The Chief Minister said he had a "fruitful interaction" with Hasina regarding various issues related to Indo-Bangladesh relations.

"Since Tripura is surrounded by Bangladesh various bilateral issues related to Tripura and Bangladesh was also discussed. Most importantly after my request Madam Hasina also shown interest for an international flight from Dhaka to Agartala," he said.

Sources said that Bangladesh Prime Minister has given mutual consent after Deb put his demand to start a direct flight between Dhaka and Agartala.

He said Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a good bond and making friendly relation of both the countries including economic development.

Sources said that the Chief Minister urged the Bangladesh Prime Minister regarding BBIN services. To this, Hasina informed Deb that they are going positive in this regard. An agreement in this regard is likely to be announced soon.

Sources said that Bangladesh is also ready to declare with GOI Sonamura Waterways as International Protocol rout. (ANI)







