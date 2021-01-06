Tripura CM meets PM Modi, discusses various developmental projects

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the progress of various developmental projects in the state.

"Held an extensive and fruitful discussion on the progress of various developmental works in Tripura with Aadarniya PM Narendra Modi ji in New Delhi today. Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji assured his full support for the comprehensive development of 37 lakh people of the state," Tripura CM tweeted.

Earlier today, Biplab Deb held an extensive discussion with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for expediting the development of National Highways in Tripura.

"Held an extensive discussion with Nitin Gadkari ji today for expediting the development of National Highways in Tripura. Gadkari ji assured full support of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for attaining PM Narendra Modi Ji's HIRA Model of Development for 37 lakh people of the state," he said in an earlier tweet.

Prior to this, Biplab Deb also held a discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)