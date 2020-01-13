Tripura CM orders inquiry into death of ATM skimming accused

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the alleged suicide of Sushanta Ghosh and assured that action will be taken against the guilty.

Thirty-eight-year-old Ghosh, who was arrested in connection with the ATM skimming allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on Saturday night at West Agartala Police Station in West Tripura district.

"Magisterial inquiry into the matter has been directed. Due process will be followed. Those found guilty, action will be taken against them," the Chief Minister told reporters here. (ANI)

